Latest newsTop Stories

On DNA test, the woman was made the “Princess” of Belgium

By Brian Adam
0
1
The princess was also named Princess of Belgium, Photo: Twitter
On Dna Test, The Woman Was Made The "princess" Of

Must Read

Tech News

The RTX 3070 will take two more weeks to arrive, the goal is to avoid another chaotic launch

Brian Adam - 0
The introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards has had its highlights and shadows. The jump in performance...
Read more
Apps

We tested Google TV, the update of Google Play Movies that begins to reach mobile phones

Brian Adam - 0
The change that Google is giving to its multimedia services is profound, all centralized under the same brand: Google TV. And...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can now be purchased in Spain: these are its price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was made official a few days ago, to accompany the trio of brothers of the S20 family....
Read more
Android

How to customize device controls in Android 11

Brian Adam - 0
One of the novelties of Android 11 allows manage connected devices from one place and with easy access: The device controls screen...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The princess was also named Princess of Belgium, Photo: Twitter

Brussels: A 52-year-old Belgian court has given a 52-year-old woman the status of a princess after a DNA match with the country’s king, after which she will be called Princess of Belgium.

According to the International News Agency, Belgian artist Elphine Boyle, 52, had filed a petition in court claiming that she was the daughter of the country’s former King Albert II, but he did not recognize her. Therefore, may the honorable court grant me my right and all the honors that other princes and princesses have.

The court heard the woman’s claim and ordered the woman’s DNA to be matched with King Albert II’s. The court recognized the woman as the king’s daughter and awarded her the title of Princess. He also ordered to give concessions while the king would have to pay the expenses of the case to the woman.

Elfine Boyle has been rumored to be the king’s daughter since 1990, but this is the first time a court has ruled on DNA. The court fined her ڈالر 5,800 on a daily basis for her refusal to take a DNA test, after which the king recognized the woman as his daughter.

Albert II, 83, was king of Belgium from 1993 to 2013, when he handed over the reins to his son, Prince Philip. His wife, Queen Paula, first mentioned in her biography in 1999 that she was the daughter of another King’s wife.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Like crows, humans are ‘conscious’, research says

Brian Adam - 0
Berlin: German scientists have discovered that crows are not only clever, but they also have a sense of existence, just like humans, that is,...
Read more
Top Stories

Popular white women’s Instagram accounts, dedicated to black women

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: Famous white women around the world have given their Instagram accounts to famous black women of their age in support of black...
Read more
Top Stories

The Muslim farmer won the competition by growing 1,825 pounds of pumpkins

Brian Adam - 0
Utah: A local Muslim farmer, Muhammad Sadiq, recently won a 1,825-pound pumpkin competition in Lehi, Utah, USA. This annual squash competition has been held for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©