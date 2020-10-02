On DNA test, the woman was made the “Princess” of Belgium

Brussels: A 52-year-old Belgian court has given a 52-year-old woman the status of a princess after a DNA match with the country’s king, after which she will be called Princess of Belgium.

According to the International News Agency, Belgian artist Elphine Boyle, 52, had filed a petition in court claiming that she was the daughter of the country’s former King Albert II, but he did not recognize her. Therefore, may the honorable court grant me my right and all the honors that other princes and princesses have.

The court heard the woman’s claim and ordered the woman’s DNA to be matched with King Albert II’s. The court recognized the woman as the king’s daughter and awarded her the title of Princess. He also ordered to give concessions while the king would have to pay the expenses of the case to the woman.

Elfine Boyle has been rumored to be the king’s daughter since 1990, but this is the first time a court has ruled on DNA. The court fined her ڈالر 5,800 on a daily basis for her refusal to take a DNA test, after which the king recognized the woman as his daughter.

Albert II, 83, was king of Belgium from 1993 to 2013, when he handed over the reins to his son, Prince Philip. His wife, Queen Paula, first mentioned in her biography in 1999 that she was the daughter of another King’s wife.