On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

Apple could present the new iPhone 12 on September 28th. The indications come directly from Twitter where, as noted by some users, the Bitten Apple emoji has been activated when the hashtag #AppleEvent is entered.

The indiscretion was also picked up by MacRumors colleagues, who noted that the emoji alongside the hahstag will be active until September 28th, a sign that by that date the expected keynote could be held in which the new top-of-the-range smartphones 2020 should be unveiled.

At the moment, no confirmations of any kind have arrived from the American company, despite what was stated by Jon Prosser, according to which the official announcement should have come at 15 today, Tuesday 8 September, through a series of press releases in which Apple should have also remove the veil from the new iPad Air and Apple Watch 6.

Popular Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman just a few days ago suggested that Apple is expected to announce a virtual event dedicated to iPhone and Apple Watch soon, to be held in the second half of September.

In the meantime, good news has arrived on the launch of the iPhone 12: according to Nikkei, Apple would have reduced delays and the launch could take place earlier than forecasts a few months ago. We will keep you updated as soon as there is new information.