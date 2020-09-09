MobileiphoneTech News

On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

By Brian Adam
0
5
On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12
On Twitter Check The Possible Presentation Date Of The Iphone

Must Read

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

Apple could present the new iPhone 12 on September 28th. The indications come directly from Twitter where, as noted by some users, the Bitten Apple emoji has been activated when the hashtag #AppleEvent is entered.

The indiscretion was also picked up by MacRumors colleagues, who noted that the emoji alongside the hahstag will be active until September 28th, a sign that by that date the expected keynote could be held in which the new top-of-the-range smartphones 2020 should be unveiled.

At the moment, no confirmations of any kind have arrived from the American company, despite what was stated by Jon Prosser, according to which the official announcement should have come at 15 today, Tuesday 8 September, through a series of press releases in which Apple should have also remove the veil from the new iPad Air and Apple Watch 6.

Popular Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman just a few days ago suggested that Apple is expected to announce a virtual event dedicated to iPhone and Apple Watch soon, to be held in the second half of September.

In the meantime, good news has arrived on the launch of the iPhone 12: according to Nikkei, Apple would have reduced delays and the launch could take place earlier than forecasts a few months ago. We will keep you updated as soon as there is new information.

Related Articles

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
Android

The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

Brian Adam - 0
Two years ago, the Google Assistant allowed us to customize our voice commands thanks to the shortcuts, a feature that disappeared after a few...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©