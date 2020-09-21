One billion red bag Chinese farmhouse, but for what?

Beijing: In a strange farm in the famous city of Jinan in eastern China, there are not millions, not millions, but about one billion red bags. Narrow passages and compartments have been made in the farmhouse. There is darkness here where the strange rustle of millions of red bags can be heard. There are also countless red bags stuck on the floor and walls.

The pipes installed here provide 50 tons of food daily. This food is collected from the kitchens of hotels, homes and restaurants.

The farmhouse has 60 rooms and each room has 20 million red bags, so there are more than one billion red bags in the entire farmhouse. Although this work continues in other parts of China, for example, a company called Good Doctor grinds billions of red bags every year and uses them in Chinese medicine. However, in Jinan, chicken food is made from red bags.

We know that red bag is full of protein. That’s why they make chicken fodder at Jinan’s farmhouse. According to the head of the farmhouse, there is no need to feed the chickens after feeding the red bags and this is a natural and organic method.

On the other hand, instead of wasting large amounts of leftovers from hotels and shops, they eat red bags, which in turn become part of the chicken diet and join the food chain. Ducks, pigs and goats are also being fed red bags in the farmhouse.

Some red bags escape from here and roar in the ditches around the entire farmhouse. In these drains, fish are waiting for those who enjoy the red bag.

In China, red bag powder is also used in medicine. Some doctors also give red bags to cure cancer.