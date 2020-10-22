One Crore Is Needed ... Then Get Married Again

Baghdad: According to a recent report on the Saudi website “Arab News”: Al-Rashid, a well-known Iraqi bank, has announced that it will lend 10 million dinars to each of its employees on remarriage, and that too easily. On terms

According to a report published on the Iraqi website “Sabq”, any employee of the bank will be able to take a loan of 10 million dinars on his second marriage, provided he has been employed for at least two years. And he may not have borrowed money on his first marriage.

The bank’s decision comes in the wake of a growing number of “older virgins” in Iraq, unmarried girls over the age of 35.

A recent survey found that 70 percent of girls aged 35 and over in Iraq are unmarried because of the country’s ongoing civil war, political instability and economic downturn. There are victims who are not able to get married.

On the other hand, a large number of boys and men are going abroad to improve their financial situation, which is exacerbating the problem of older virgins.