One day after the false announcement of her death, former “Bond girl” Tanya Roberts died.

American actress Tanya roberts He died Tuesday just 24 hours after his representative said prematurely that he passed away while fighting for his life in a Los Angeles hospital.

His partner, Lance O’Brien, in statements to the site TMZ reported that she received a call from one of Tanya’s doctors on Monday night, shortly after 9 p.m., informing her that the former Bond girl had passed away.

Obituaries for the 65-year-old former “Charlie’s Angels” star were released around the world on Monday after her agent informed the media that she had died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Sunday. But later it became known that she was still alive but in critical condition.

According to the US media TMZ, the same Roberts representative, Mike Pingel, indicated Monday that he received A call from the hospital to tell you that the information about his death was not correct.

Roberts suffered from an unspecified disease causing liver and kidney failure.

The actress broke down on Christmas Eve. She was rushed to the hospital, where she tested negative for coronavirus, and was put on a respirator before her condition rapidly deteriorated. The hospital has declined to comment on the case due to patient confidentiality.

In her heyday, Tanya was one of the entertainment industry’s favorite models, appearing as Bond girl Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in “A View to a Kill.” He also posed for Playboy and did advertisements for various brands.

Roberts, whose original name is Victoria Leigh Blum, was born in New York in 1955. The artist tried her hand as a model and also in advertising before finding a place as an actress. The small screen was his first home, as Roberts, After several small roles in series and television films, she was selected as one of the three protagonists of the fifth and final season of “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-1981).

The interpreter could not avoid the end of that famous series, but her career continued to rise until she finally achieved it would be the great role of her career: the role of Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” with Roger Moore.

Directed by John Glen, this film was Roger Moore’s last as Bond before handing over the job of Agent 007 to actor Timothy Dalton. “A View to a Kill” also featured Christopher Walken and Grace Jones in its cast.

Roberts’ career also includes other films such as “The Beastmaster” (1982) or “Sheena” (1984). His last prominent role was on television thanks to the series “That ’70s Show” (1998-2004).

