HealthCorona Virus

One in ten Spaniards has already had COVID-19: the new results of the national seroprevalence study raise the infected to almost five million

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more
Car Tech

This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

Brian Adam - 0
We could resort to that cliché that "the future is already here", although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Officially, more than 1,700,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Spain. Those are the official figures of the Ministry of Health and, nevertheless, they are a small part of the actual infected that Spain has had. Today, the fourth wave of the seroprevalence study of the Carlos III Health Institute confirms this: according to the survey, 9.9% of the Spanish population has already had the virus.

That is, about 4.7 million people. Double than five months ago. With data from the second half of November, when this fourth round of the study was carried out, the current prevalence (percentage of people who currently have IgG antibodies detectable with the rapid test) stands at 7.1%. The cumulative prevalence (that is, counting those infected who no longer have antibodies) amounts to 9.9%.

Far from herd immunity

The communities with the most accumulated prevalence are Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Navarra, Barcelona, ​​Lleida and Zaragoza. Between them Three provinces stand out (Cuenca, Soria and Madrid) that are above 18% accumulated prevalence. Very high figures, but still far from those that would be needed to achieve herd immunity (above 40% according to the director of the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute, Marina Pollán).

The differences are not only geographical. If we bring the magnifying glass closer to the data, we see that there are certain groups with rates much higher than the average. “A high prevalence is observed in certain groups, such as the health personnel, which reaches a cumulative global prevalence of almost 17% in the country as a whole. “Other groups with an outstanding prevalence are: caregivers of dependents, with 16%; cleaners, touching 14%; and workers in social and health establishments, around 13%.

Surely the most worrying data is that, as Marina Pollán said, they have “found a rate of possible active covid cases of 3.2% in the country as a whole that is much higher than the one we determined in round 3 (carried out in the month of June) which stood at 1.1% “. Something that by expected does not fail to certify that the virus is still very, very alive.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Health

Europe steps on the accelerator with the coronavirus vaccine and the European Medicines Agency advances the meeting to December 21 to give the go-ahead

Brian Adam - 0
This morning, several German media (Bild and Frankfurter Allgemeine), first; and Reuters later reported that several member states, including Germany, were...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Junta de Andalucía says that it will begin to vaccinate against Covid before the end of the year although, officially, the vaccine would...

Brian Adam - 0
The Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, just announced what the first phase of vaccination will begin...
Read more
Health

“Not a surprise”, there will be more and “we don’t have to let our guard down”: what we know about the British coronavirus variant...

Brian Adam - 0
On the afternoon of the 14th, British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that England's Public Health services had identified a new "variant"...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©