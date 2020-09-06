One killed, seven injured in UK knife attack

Birmingham: In Britain, an unidentified assailant stabbed a man to death with a sharp knife and wounded seven others before fleeing.

Police in the British city of Birmingham are searching for an assailant who stabbed one person to death and wounded seven others in the early hours of the morning, according to the World News Agency.

Police say there is no evidence that the attacker targeted any particular community, nor does it appear to be a terrorist incident. The dead and wounded suggest that the incident could be the result of a clash between the gangs.

Police have not yet found any clue as to the identity of the accused. The accused targeted people at 4 different places. Police have not recovered the murder weapon.