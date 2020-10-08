One month with schools open and everything seems to indicate that (for now) the return to school has been a success

“If schools had acted as amplifiers of contagion, an effect on the global incidence should already be observed.” With these words, the Computational Biology and Complex Systems group of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia concluded that the first three weeks with open classes have not had a significant impact on the evolution of the pandemic in Spain.

In the report, one of those that has been sent periodically to the European Commission and the ECDC since March, they analyze the evolution of the cumulative incidence in the whole country and study in detail the situation of the autonomous communities that provide specific data on the child population . It is, therefore, preliminary work, but in the face of a worst-case scenario (a rebound in incidence and the collapse of the education system due to the closure of classes and schools) these provisional data are encouraging.

The report, explained

What exactly have the researchers done? The report reviews the situation of the pandemic week by week since the opening of schools, observing both the general incidence (per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days) and the incidence among those under 18 years of age in four autonomous regions (Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencian Community and Castilla y León). Furthermore, due to its special importance (and due to the rebound in cases in September) the researchers also analyzed (in a limited way due to the lack of data) the situation in Madrid. Thus, in total, the analyzed school population exceeded 60% of the country.

What have they found? First, that the cumulative incidence among those under 18 in the Valencian Community shows a small decrease, around one percentage point. The rest is regular or bad news (although they have an explanation). For example, the data show that both Andalusia and Catalonia have suffered a small increase in the incidence in the child and adolescent population. However, it does not seem to be connected with the classes but with “a greater diagnostic effort,” explained Clara Prats, one of the authors, in El País.

In other words, both Catalonia and Andalusia have recently changed their tracking and follow-up protocols towards procedures that, by themselves, would explain the increase in the incidence of cases. Obviously, the authors cannot rule out that the schools have something to do with it, but insist that for now there is no indication that leads them to think about it. However, the worst is taken by Castilla León.

A very considerable increase that cannot be explained And it is that Castilla y León has suffered a significant of almost 10% among children from 0 to 9 years. And as the researchers themselves recognize, they still do not have a clear answer as to why it has occurred. However, the Board’s data indicate that the scans have not found transmission chains in the schools despite carrying out PCRs on all bubble groups. This means that, after analyzing the different possibilities, they conclude that the increase is more linked to the general incidence than to the propagating effect of schools.

An idea about the chains of contagions Precisely on this, on infections in schools, the report provides some interesting ideas. Using the data collected in Catalonia, they found that 87% of the cases found did not generate any contagion in their class. 7% generated another infected; 4%, two; 1%, three; and 0.6% generated a higher number. This phenomenon, if confirmed, may explain why schools have been more effective in curbing the escalation of infections.

Why did this happen?

Although, as we said, the data are provisional, the truth is that none of the main forecasts expected to find this. With the example of other countries in mind, It seems clear that the measures (whether institutional or those promoted by social awareness) have had an effect. However, there is one factor to take into account that can twist this promising evolution: the climate.

As some experts tell us, “in our country at this time, the temperatures are still mild, which allows a very powerful natural ventilation (more than the necessary renovations even) in such a way that it is almost like being on the street”. However, temperatures have already begun to drop and that may mean that in schools without any mechanical renewal of the air, the closing of windows leads to an amplifying effect of infections. Winter is coming and we better be prepared.

