One Piece in your hands: Casio launches the G-SHOCK, a watch model based on the anime

Casio continues to launch themed watch models based on well-known Japanese animation series. In this case, the chosen series was pirates and adventures One piece, which joins the line of impact resistant watches, G-SHOCK, with the GA-110JOP model.

Based on G-SHOCK’s popular GA-110 model, the new GA-110JOP also has a great frame. Using black as the base color, the entire watch is adorned with dynamic illustrations of One Piece’s main character, the pirate Monkey D. Luffy, a rubber-bodied teenager, whose main ability is to stretch his limbs to get stronger.

The dial indicator inserted at the 9 o’clock position features Luffy’s signature straw hat as a design motif, while the word “WANTED” is at the 3 o’clock position. Additionally, when the hour and minute hands point to the 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock positions respectively, they visually combine with the two diagonal lines on the dial to form a gold “X”. This represents the X-shaped scar on Luffy’s chest, which also expresses One Piece’s love for adventure and treasure hunting in the smallest detail.

The new model comes in a special case that offers added enjoyment for collectors, along with a combined “G-SHOCK × One Piece” logo on the back of the case. This demonstrates the collaboration between the G-SHOCK line and the exciting One Piece series, in which Luffy goes on adventures to new worlds.

The Casio G-SHOCK watch inspired by One Piece has a price of 1,425 soles and you can buy it online on the web btime.pe. You can also find it in the BTime modules and physical stores in Jockey Plaza, Real Plaza Salaverry, Real Plaza Centro Cívico, Megaplaza, Plaza Norte, Real Plaza Puruchuco and Mall Aventura Santa Anita.

For more information about G-SHOCK in Latin America visit the site gshocklatam.com.

