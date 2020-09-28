One-time payment for Office 2021 version on Windows and macOS

Almost three years ago our colleague Javier Pastor “thanked” Microsoft for launching a version of Office that ignored the subscription system that is causing so much boredom in many users. Those of Redmond continued betting on the unique payment with Office .

Microsoft knows that despite the competition, Microsoft has a source of income , but also customers, that it must take care of. We have associated each of their programs, Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint … to the functions they offer and that denotes the depth of these applications. And Microsoft, aware of the potential, has also set out to conquer the macOS environment . And to compete with pre-installed tools such as Keynote, Numbers or Pages, nothing better than a one-time paid Office, continuing the legacy of Office 2019 .

A one-time payment on macOS and Windows

The potential of Office is greater than that offered by Apple applications and the same could almost be said for the rest of the open source tools found in both Windows and macOS. And in the case of the Apple system, despite the fact that its office suite is already loaded, I do not know a macOS user who has stopped using Office in any of its versions.

Microsoft already has to its credit a subscription solution such as Office Microsoft 365 , an annual / monthly subscription that offers access to the different services of the company, something that we already saw in its day. But for those who do not want this type of solution, Microsoft is committed to a single payment. And this is what they say, from Windows Central , that will happen in the version of Office for macOS in 2021.

If we currently have the 2019 version of Office (it happened to 2016), the next review could continue to opt for the one-time payment so that we get a license in perpetuity, without having to make other payments, although that yes, we lose the option to receive new features.

Microsoft could launch this one-time payment version of Office in the second half of 2021 and it would not only be available for macOS, as Windows customers would also have this possibility. An edition of Office that could reach the market under the name of Office 2022 and which would include classic applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as the Outlook email manager. And the price? It should be similar to the 2019 version of Office.

In a market in which an application to read QR codes, an app that offers relaxing sounds or another to determine if you snore or not, already ask for a subscription use (there are only three examples), which a powerful tool such as Office follows Betting on the single payment model is highly valued since there are a large number of users who prefer this system.