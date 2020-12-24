One year after “We do not live from the Applause”, the fight against job insecurity in the face of the pandemic

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has bordered the cultural sector to a critical point, since it did not allow the artists to go out to the streets and confined them in a complicated situation where they cannot obtain resources to survive.

Faced with this situation, the movement known as “We do not live on applause”, focused on searching improve working conditions for workers and artists of culture.

The collective is a representation before different governmental instances such as the Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Culture, arguing that they are not from a privileged base, but rather people who make a living from their daily work.

And it is that, after the federal government started a campaign against the outsourcing method known as outsourcing, the cultural workers decided to claim support in the same way to be able to stop depending on contracts that do not generate profit in the long term and that they take away various rights such as that of seniority and benefits that allow them to access a health service.

But the Ministry of Culture has not been able to fulfill its role as an interlocutor between the labor authorities and the artists, it was even announced that the agency had WhatsApp groups where there would be various high-level officials in which they sought to deactivate and dismantle the artist groups so that they could not highlight their claims to the federal government.

Lawyer Manuel Fuentes, an expert in labor matters, affirmed that one of the main problems that the artistic union has to face is that there is no labor certainty of said activities and which is one of the problems that the federal government has to face and also that said activity must be recognized as fundamental since it is part of universal human enrichment:

What is observed is that there is a lot of legislation in this regard, we have a great variety of contracts that consider a great variety of situations, such as the case of artists who work in theaters, they are paid by seasons, hours, days or indefinitely and that is not yet fully regulated. The art and culture worker is not recognized in the Labor Law and there is no periodic salary or vacation, vacation bonus etc.

The lawyer stated that this is a big problem because it allows companies to openly abuse workers and to show contracts without using any margin of law as a reference, which is a violation of human rights, since like other workers, there is a subordination and an established work schedule:

There is a tax fraud on the part of the government, of whom also hires them since they are hired in an irregular way and that the necessary taxes that they should to other protection bodies such as the IMSS are not paid. It must be said that they are seen as a simple and poorly valued merchandise, despite the fact that there are international recommendations related to the subject such as those made by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)

Given this, the No Vivimos del Applauso group celebrates its first anniversary, trying to make visible a problem that has always been in Mexican society and that until now remains pending as a social justice issue that has come to the fore, among all the many problems left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

|