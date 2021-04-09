OneDrive already has a 64-bit version that can be used with Intel processors while ARMs are waiting

- Advertisement -

OneDrive is Microsoft’s option to offer cloud storage and thus compete with Google with Drive, Apple with iCloud or third-party applications as popular as Dropbox. A solution that now now has a more powerful 64-bit version.

Thurrott’s colleagues have discovered the new 64-bit version of OneDrive, an improvement that will make it possible better use of the ability to upload and access items in the cloud, especially in cases where it is required to send many files at the same time or large files.

Only for Intel processors

In an announcement made by Microsoft, they report that the application, which is already available in the Microsoft Store, allows better use, since allows access to more system resources than the 32-bit versions we have been using so far.

Thus, in cases where access to large files or large numbers of files is required, the user is not going to run into a bottleneck that hinders the user experience.

Of course, we must bear in mind that to use the new version of the OneDrive app in 64 bits it is necessary to have a computer that uses Windows 10 also in 64-bit version. Also for now it is only compatible with Intel processors and does not work, at least for now, on Windows 10 with ARM.

OneDrive offers cloud access with different pricing planss. From a free storage of 5 GB that can be interesting for those who give a minimum use, to plans with up to 6 TB for those who want maximum capacity. Plans that we already reviewed in their day

Via | Thurrott