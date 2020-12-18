OnePlus 7 / 7T: The update to Android 11 is delayed due to problems

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It has been some time since Android 11 came on the market and companies are working on bringing the update to the terminals. OnePlus has already rolled out the new Android 11 OS-based OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 8 flagships. The next devices in the ‘queue’ to get the update this year are the OnePlus 7 and 7T. However, it seems that the Android 11 update for these devices could be delayed. The company has posted a message on the OnePlus Forum informing users that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones are experiencing ‘data decryption’ issues after updating the phones to Android 11. Therefore, the company He says there will be a delay and he might not be able to maintain his original plan for the update rollout. OnePlus also added that it is working with Qualcomm’s technical team to fix this issue as soon as possible and it looks like the fix should be available within a week. The company added that if all goes according to plan, the closed beta could be launched this month and the open beta soon after. Meanwhile, details of the company’s upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphones have started to leak, showing their design as well as some key specifications. The new series is expected to officially launch in March next year.