OnePlus 7 and 7T receive OxygenOS 11 with Android 11: all the news and how to download it

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T have finally received the OxygenOS 11 update which will bring top-of-the-range smartphones to Android 11: as announced by the same company in January through its official forum, the range that arrived on the market in June 2019 will now be able to enjoy all the latest features offered by the green robot.

Before talking about all the news brought by this update, it is necessary to specify that it is the Open Beta 1 and not the stable version, ergo installation could lead to problems such as higher power consumption, slow loading and automatic brightness adjustments of the display slightly delayed.

In the worst case, it could also cause the loss of data stored in the device, so if you want to try OxygenOS 11 in preview we recommend backup before proceeding with the installation, according to the procedures indicated by OnePlus itself in its forum.

But now we come to the complete changelog:

System

Update to the OxygenOS 11 version;

The new visual UI design offers a more comfortable experience with much more detail and various optimizations;

Optimized the stability of some third party applications.

Camera

Updated the camera user interface and optimized some of the function paths to provide a better user experience;

HEVC codec added to reduce video storage size and to capture and shoot longer videos without compromising quality;

Added access to third-party apps to share the image by holding it down in preview;

Added quick access to the recording mode by holding the shutter button and, by sliding the button, you can activate the zoom;

Added Time-lapse playback display to show actual shooting time.

Ambient Display

Insight watch added, joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings> Personalization> Clock style);

Canvas feature added: can automatically draw a wireframe image based on a lock screen photo on your phone (Path: Settings> Personalization> Wallpaper> Canvas> Choose photo preview);

The Always-On-Display feature is being tested and will be released in later versions. In this build, you can use “Ambient Display” by lifting the phone or tapping the screen, it can be activated in the Settings.

Dark mode

Added hotkey for dark mode;

Automatic activation of the function supported. Customize the time interval via Settings> Display> Dark Mode> Activate Automatically> Activate Automatically from Dusk to Sunrise / Custom Time Interval)

Shelf

Introduced new clearer design;

Added weather widget with smart animation effects;

Tunnel

Support Story function, for weekly videos with photos and videos in memory;

Optimized gallery loading speed and made image preview faster.

The release of the stable version is expected to arrive over the next few months. Meanwhile, owners of OnePlus Nord will also be able to access the latest beta of OxygenOS 11 with the same news.