OnePlus 7 / Pro and 7T / 7T Pro receive Open Beta 19 and 9

A few days before the launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models, the Chinese company started the release of the first Open Beta also for the “old” OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro . In these hours the release of the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 has begun.
Here is the change-log:
- System
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Room
- Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases
At the same time, the update to the OxygenOS Open Beta 19 was released for the “older” 7 and 7 Pro models which implements the same novelty, namely the bugfixes to the camera, the October 2020 security patches and the usual system improvements.
For downloads and instructions on how to install the Open Beta rom you can refer to the dedicated official website .
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are still available on the market, but obviously consider a possible purchase well since the new models are already available.
Let’s remember the main features of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro:
OnePlus 8
- Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, maximum brightness of 1,100 nits and refresh rate of 90 Hz
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- CPU: Kryo 585 octa-core at 2.84 GHz, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 560
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPPDR 5
- Memory: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 not expandable
- Rear cameras:
- Main sensor 48 MP Sony IMX 586 OIS F / 1.75
- Ultra Wide 16 MP F / 2.2 116 ° FOV
- 2 MP F / 2.4 macro camera
- Battery: 4,300 mAh with 30W wired charging
- Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
- GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO L1-L5
- Sensors: Brightness, Proximity, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer
- Dimensions of 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm
- Weight of 180 grams
OnePlus 8 Pro
- 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD + resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels (553 ppi), maximum brightness of 1300 nits, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- CPU: Kryo 585 octa-core at 2.84 GHz, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 560
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPPDR 5
- Memory: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 not expandable
- Rear cameras:
- Sony IMX 689 OIS F / 1.78 48 MP main sensor
- 8 MP 3X F / 2.44 OIS telephoto lens
- Ultra Wide 48 MP F / 2.2 119 ° FOV
- Color Filter camera 5 MP F / 2.4
- Battery: 4,510mAh with 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging ( as expected )
- Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO L1-L5
- IP68 certification
- Sensors: Brightness, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Antiflickering, Front RGB, Laser AF
The OnePlus 8 series is available from 21 April on Amazon and on the official store with the following price list:
|#
|PRODUCT
|PRICE
|1
|VELUX Kit Active For Window Control And Accessories Via Smartphone
|
€ 204
|2
|SP Connect Running Band Smartphone assembly
|
€ 29
|3
|Aiino VR Viewer For Smartphone White
|
€ 20
- OnePlus 8 8/128: 719 Euro
- OnePlus 8 12/256: 819 Euro
- OnePlus 8 Pro 8/128: 919 Euro
- OnePlus 8 Pro 12/256: 1,019 Euro