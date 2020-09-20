OnePlus 8T appears on OnePlus India: the launch is really imminent

After the latest rumors regarding the release date of OnePlus 8T shared exclusively with MySmartPrice by the Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the new top of the range of the company of Pete Lau has shown itself once again through the channels of OnePlus India, where they already are appeared the first smartphone advertisements.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the article, the next OnePlus 8T 5G is officially coming; and as if that were not enough, the page to receive notifications regarding the launch of the smartphone and related promotions has also appeared on the official Indian website of OnePlus: in fact now users will be able to participate in a drawing to win the new OnePlus 8T.

In the West he has not yet shown himself in the official channels of the company, but the leakers are more than active and looking for new information. What is currently known about the data sheet is that OnePlus 8T could have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display without curved edges with a refresh rate of 120 Hz; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor operating at the maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz, with Adreno 650 GPU and integrated 5G modem; memory side, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Again, there will be supplied four rear cameras (48MP main + 16MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth of field), and the operating system should be Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 customization. All this will be confirmed, according to the most recent rumors, the 14 October 2020.