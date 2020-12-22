OnePlus 8T Concept: A concept smartphone with a color-changing back

- Advertisement -

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 8T in October 2020 with its 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and Warp Charge 65 fast charging solution. Now, the company has introduced the OnePlus 8T Concept smartphone, which wants to take this technology a little further to create a more natural interaction between users and the device. One of the main characteristics of this new conceptual smartphone is its color. OnePlus designers were inspired by the flowing water in Turkey’s Pamukkale hot springs. For the Electronic Finishes (ECMF) of the OnePlus 8T Concept, the form of a film that changes color and contains metal oxide on the glass has been used. The valence state of metal ions varies under different voltages. This means that when the metal oxide is activated, the color of the glass changes from a dark blue to a light silver.

In addition, the design of the ECMF becomes fully interactive when working in conjunction with mmWave, changing the way users interact with technology. The working principle behind this technology, inspired by 5G, is that the mmWave radar module transmits and receives electromagnetic waves. Upon receiving electromagnetic waves, digital signal processing (DSP) and the CPU perform signal and information processing, allowing the device to perceive, visualize, locate and track objects. The combination of the changing colors on the electrochromic back of the OnePlus 8T Concept together with the mmWave wave sensing technology, is just the first step in opening up a wide range of possibilities in how people interact with their smartphones.

In the near future, the company is betting on many more uses for reactive detection:

Contactless Notifications – The ECMF can make an incoming call glow colors, making users decide to accept or reject the call with a simple gesture. That will allow you to control the OnePlus 8T Concept using gestures without touching the device.

Respiration Monitor – mmWave technology can record a user’s breath, allowing the color to change in sync and turning the phone into a biofeedback device.