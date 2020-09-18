Tech News

OnePlus 8T, online they are sure: the top of the range will arrive on October 14th

The first rumors about technical specifications and renderings of the top-of-the-range OnePlus 8T smartphone appeared at the beginning of September, and since then the tipster in the sector have taken steps to find out more. In the last few hours, in fact, the renowned Indian leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared exclusively with MySmartPrice its possible release date.

According to what Agarwal shared, the OnePlus 8T launch is scheduled for October 14th with a dedicated online event, perhaps in the wake of the curious and innovative AR launch of the OnePlus Nord mid-range on 21 July. Therefore, we should expect a small delay in the typical schedule of the company of Pete Lau, used to launch the “T” series in September.

In the meantime, however, we can already analyze the leaks from the beginning of the month: OnePlus 8T could have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display without curved edges with a 120 Hz refresh rate; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor operating at the maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz, with Adreno 650 GPU and integrated 5G modem; memory side, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space; quadruple rear camera (48MP main + 16MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth of field). Finally, the supplied operating system should be Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 customization.

But the rumors do not stop there: according to Twitter user MaxJmb there will not be the rumored “OnePlus Kebab 2” or OnePlus 8T Pro, smartphone that should have further confirmed the “T” series in the Olympus of top-of-the-range mobile devices.

