Oneplus 8t: Renderings And Technical Specifications Of The Smartphone Leaked

After returning to the under 400 euro range with Nord, OnePlus appears to be ready to “take back” its range of more expensive devices. On the other hand, the “highlight” is approaching and rumors and leaks have focused the spotlight on OnePlus 8T.

In particular, according to what was reported by ArsTechnica and GSMArena, in addition to the render that you can see below at the news, several details regarding the technical data sheet of the aforementioned smartphone, which according to some rumors could be announced as early as this month of September 2020 or during the course of October.

In any case, as far as possible OnePlus 8T data sheet, we should find a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and no curved edges, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor operating at the maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz, an Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of memory internal and a quad rear camera of 48MP + 16MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (for macros) + 2MP (for depth of field). The operating system should be Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 customization.

Will these rumors turn out to be true? We’ll see: there doesn’t seem to be much missing to the official reveal by OnePlus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company has published a post on Instagram in which it promises to make OnePlus Nord available again soon. Indeed, users are struggling to find units of this smartphone, but the company has promised that it is working towards that.