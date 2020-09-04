Tech News

OnePlus 8T: renderings and technical specifications of the smartphone leaked

By Brian Adam
0
12
OnePlus 8T: renderings and technical specifications of the smartphone leaked
Oneplus 8t: Renderings And Technical Specifications Of The Smartphone Leaked

Must Read

Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, European prices and technical specifications leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
After the certifications of the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appeared online, the latest leaks regarding Google Pixel 5 speak of possible European prices...
Read more
Tech News

Elon Musk on the first settlers of Mars: “They will die, but in a glorious way!”

Brian Adam - 0
We are now used to effective phrases and "jokes" that the good Elon Musk makes during interviews and official statements. He recently claimed...
Read more
Tech News

Realme at IFA 2020: the products that will arrive in Europe, from Realme 7 to Realme TV

Brian Adam - 0
In the context of IFA 2020, the "atypical" edition of the Berlin kermesse, Realme held a conference dedicated to its products arriving in Europe....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus 8T: renderings and technical specifications of the smartphone leaked

After returning to the under 400 euro range with Nord, OnePlus appears to be ready to “take back” its range of more expensive devices. On the other hand, the “highlight” is approaching and rumors and leaks have focused the spotlight on OnePlus 8T.

In particular, according to what was reported by ArsTechnica and GSMArena, in addition to the render that you can see below at the news, several details regarding the technical data sheet of the aforementioned smartphone, which according to some rumors could be announced as early as this month of September 2020 or during the course of October.

In any case, as far as possible OnePlus 8T data sheet, we should find a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and no curved edges, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor operating at the maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz, an Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of memory internal and a quad rear camera of 48MP + 16MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (for macros) + 2MP (for depth of field). The operating system should be Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 customization.

Will these rumors turn out to be true? We’ll see: there doesn’t seem to be much missing to the official reveal by OnePlus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company has published a post on Instagram in which it promises to make OnePlus Nord available again soon. Indeed, users are struggling to find units of this smartphone, but the company has promised that it is working towards that.

Related Articles

Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, European prices and technical specifications leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
After the certifications of the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appeared online, the latest leaks regarding Google Pixel 5 speak of possible European prices...
Read more
Tech News

Elon Musk on the first settlers of Mars: “They will die, but in a glorious way!”

Brian Adam - 0
We are now used to effective phrases and "jokes" that the good Elon Musk makes during interviews and official statements. He recently claimed...
Read more
Tech News

Realme at IFA 2020: the products that will arrive in Europe, from Realme 7 to Realme TV

Brian Adam - 0
In the context of IFA 2020, the "atypical" edition of the Berlin kermesse, Realme held a conference dedicated to its products arriving in Europe....
Read more
Tech News

Sony Xperia 5 II leaks entirely in a promotional video

Brian Adam - 0
We have already told you: this September 2020 is a month full of tech-side announcements. Among the various presentations expected by fans of...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Big Navi, the 6000 series appears in an easter egg on Fortnite

Brian Adam - 0
After the latest rumors regarding the AMD Big Navi Radeon RX graphics cards, which spoke of two 12GB and 16GB memory configurations, now the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©