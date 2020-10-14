OnePlus 8T: the big brother of the OnePlus 8 arrives with a 120Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

The OnePlus 8T is now official: the new high-end mobile of the Chinese brand. The terminal arrives to be one of the brothers of the OnePlus 8 Pro, placing a step above the OnePlus 8. This year there will be no Pro variant, but OnePlus has put all the meat on the grill with this OnePlus 8T so that it does not lack for anything.

We thus have a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865+, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a camera system similar to that of the OnePlus 8. Let’s review the price and specifications of this OnePlus 8T, since it starts from a fairly sweet price despite being a high-end mobile.

OnePlus 8T datasheet

ONEPLUS 8T DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm 188 g SCREEN Fluid AMOLED 120Hz 6.55 inches FullHD + 2,400 x 1,080, 402 dpi (20: 9) sRGB Display 3 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 + Adreno 650 GPU X55 modem RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR4 CAPACITY 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 SOFTWARE Android 11 with OxygenOS REAR CAMERAS Main sensor: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm), OIS + EIS, f / 1.75

Ultra wide: Sony IMX481 16 MP, f / 2.2, 123º

Macro lens: 5 MP (1.75 µm), f / 2.4, 3 cm

Monochrome sensor: 2 MP

Others: Dual LED flash, PDAF + CAF

Video: 4K 30 / 60fps, Slow Motion 480fps (HD), 240fps (FHD), Time Lapse, Video Editor FRONTAL CAMERA Sony IMX471 16 MP (1 µm), EIS, fixed focus, f / 2.0, FullHD video CONNECTIVITY 5G NSA, 4G LTE Cat 18, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC,

GPS / Glonass / Galileo / Beidou / SBAS / A-GPS



USB-C 3.1 (compatible, cable is 2.0), Dual Nano SIM SECURITY On-screen fingerprint reader, 2D face unlock

Stereo speakers, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD DRUMS 4,500 mAh with Warp Charge 65 PRICE 8 GB / 128 GB: 599 euros 12 GB / 256 GB: 699 euros

A mobile that does not lack anything

OnePlus maintains the essence of the T family and endows the OnePlus 8T with top-of-the-line specs. It has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a small perforation to make the most of the front. Similarly, OnePlus has curved the panel inward to achieve as much symmetry as possible, so it barely has a chin. If we turn it around, we have a great camera module rectangular in shape but rounded corners.

Snapdragon 865+, up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory: the OnePlus 8T cannot be criticized for anything in hardware

At the processor level the OnePlus 8T features the Snapdragon 865+, a 5G processor that is currently the best in Qualcomm’s ovens. It is accompanied by 8 and 12 GB of RAM, as well as configurations of 128 and 256 GB of internal memory. The battery is 4,500mAh with a fast charge of 65W, the fastest of the Chinese company.

There could be no lack of extras such as the fingerprint reader under the screen, the facial unlocking system through a camera or the inclusion of dual stereo speaker. At the connectivity level it has 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band GPS, among others. In short, a more than powerful set of hardware to dominate in the “budget” high-end.

Four cameras with soul of OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8T has the same 48 megapixel sensor as the OnePlus 8, with aperture f / 1.7 and pixel grouping. It is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture and two extra sensors: a macro and a monochrome. As usual, a telephoto lens is missing, but versatility is welcome, whatever the sensor arrives.

The OnePlus 8T has improvements at the video level, such as recording with blur or in night mode

As for the selfie, the sensor and lens are located in the small hole in the screen, where this 16-megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture is located. OnePlus ensures improved night mode and greater general lighting in captures, as well as video recording in night mode or background blur also in video.

At the software level The OnePlus 8T comes from the hand of Android 11 right out of the box. They continue to bet on OxygenOS, in this case in its version 11, with a redesigned appearance that maintains the lines of Android Stock, but that is a little closer to Samsung’s One UI.

OnePlus 8T price and availability

The OnePlus 8T will arrive on October 20 in Europe, Spain included. It will be available in two colors: Aquamarine Green (green) and Lunar Silver (silver). Prices are as follows: