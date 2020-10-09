OnePlus 8T: The first official images are here

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T on October 14, and the company has already released an official video of the phone revealing the rear. Also, thanks to the JD.com website, we can now see the front and the rest of the sides as the official renders have been published. Unlike its predecessor OnePlus 8 with its curved sides, the new phone will have a flat OLED panel. The hole remains in the upper left corner; the volume keys are on the left, the power key and the Alert Slider switch are on the right.



The JD.com listing also shows the main features of the OnePlus 8T: a 120 Hz refresh rate, 65 W fast charging, four cameras, and a light and slim body. The four cameras on the back are shaped like the letter L, with a light temperature sensor and a dual-LED flash. On the other hand, Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, has published another image, revealing that the OnePlus 8T will weigh 188 grams and be 8.4 mm thick.

