OnePlus 9: 30W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and more

According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 9 will arrive with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging. This represents a 5% increase in capacity compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 which had 4,300 mAh. Also, if the report is true, the OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging up to 30W, as well as reverse wireless charging. The report shows two additional images that apparently correspond to the OnePlus 9. One of them even shows a reverse charge icon in the drop-down menu. The OnePlus 8 Pro had a very slow reverse wireless charging speed. In fact, it’s so slow that OnePlus doesn’t even mention it on the website’s spec sheet. Hopefully the company gives it more power this time, as it is useful for charging accessories like wireless headphones. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a 6.55 ″ FHD + AMOLED 120Hz flat screen, Snapdragon 888, 50MP / 48MP triple camera setup (Leica brand), 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.