Tech NewsMobile

OnePlus 9: 30W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and more

By Abraham
0
0
Oneplus 9.jpg
Oneplus 9.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 9 will arrive with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging. This represents a 5% increase in capacity compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 which had 4,300 mAh. Also, if the report is true, the OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging up to 30W, as well as reverse wireless charging. The report shows two additional images that apparently correspond to the OnePlus 9. One of them even shows a reverse charge icon in the drop-down menu. The OnePlus 8 Pro had a very slow reverse wireless charging speed. In fact, it’s so slow that OnePlus doesn’t even mention it on the website’s spec sheet. Hopefully the company gives it more power this time, as it is useful for charging accessories like wireless headphones. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a 6.55 ″ FHD + AMOLED 120Hz flat screen, Snapdragon 888, 50MP / 48MP triple camera setup (Leica brand), 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Google could be preparing a Pixel with an under-screen camera

Abraham - 0
A new design patent filed by Google suggests that Pixel smartphones will have an under-display front camera. Although the documents do not explicitly mention...
Read more
Mobile

Have you been given an iPhone this Christmas? This is the initial configuration you should do

Brian Adam - 0
You woke up in the morning and you see how Santa Claus, Olentzero, Tió de Nadal or Apalpador has left us a brand...
Read more
Mobile

Everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy S21: main features, release date and price

Brian Adam - 0
After Apple launched the new iPhone 12, you already start hearing news about the following year's models and, something similar happens with Samsung, which...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©