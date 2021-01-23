Tech News

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, new technical details on display and battery leaked

By Brian Adam
Oneplus 9 And 9 Pro, New Technical Details On Display

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are already among the most anticipated smartphones by technology enthusiasts, yet not much information has appeared on the net about it … until today. Through the Chinese social network Weibo, in fact, the first possible technical specifications of both top-of-the-range models, suggesting some key differences.

Talking about it was the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, who focused in particular on the displays supplied with the two devices. In the case of the vanilla model, the screen should be a Full HD flat 6.55 inch with 120Hz refresh rate; as for the Pro model, on the other hand, there is talk of a 6.78-inch display with curved edges, with Quad HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both will have the 3.8mm punch-hole notch positioned in the upper left corner.

The beating heart of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be, as expected from its presentation, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, while on the autonomy side there are still several doubts. For now, the Chinese tipster is pretty confident that it will be batteries up to 4,500 mAh with support for 30W wireless fast charging for the base model and 45W for the OnePlus 9 Pro, but we recommend taking this data with a grain of salt. Finally, the thickness should be around 8 and 8.5 mm respectively.

Digital Chat Station has not disclosed any details concerning OnePlus 9E or 9 Lite, the third smartphone in the new range offered by Pete Lau’s company. Recently, however, other rumors have appeared online that still considered possible the arrival of two models on the market equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip; China and India should be the first countries to see this model coming.

