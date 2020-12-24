Latest newsTech NewsMobile

OnePlus 9E: This will be the affordable flagship of OnePlus

By Abraham
We’ve been hearing for a long time that the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will consist of three flagships. Now Android Central has gotten more information on the mysterious third device. OnePlus will apparently market this device as the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite when it goes on sale and it will reportedly borrow a lot of features from the current generation OnePlus 8T. Rather than equip it with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chipset, OnePlus plans to repurpose the Snapdragon 865 in an attempt to keep costs low and position the phone as an affordable flagship. The new smartphone will feature a 90 or 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast cable charging. As for the cameras, they are expected to match those of the OnePlus 8T. This means a four-camera setup made up of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also believed that OnePlus could change the glass construction used in the OnePlus 8T for a plastic construction in the OnePlus 9 Lite, although this change is far from confirmed. It is expected to be priced around $ 599 in the United States, and will be announced at the end of the first quarter of 2021 along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

