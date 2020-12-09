OnePlus 9i: OnePlus’ next entry-level will have dual cameras and a Snapdragon 636, according to Slahsleaks

Just a month ago OnePlus launched two new phones from the Nord family: the OnePlus Nord N10 and the OnePlus Nord N100. This has been the first declaration of intent by OnePlus in the face of launch quite cheap mobiles, although with specifications well below what we usually see in the brand.

As leaked into Slashleaks, the company works on another inexpensive device, a supposed OnePlus 6i with low-mid-range specs. If the leaks were fulfilled, the brand’s catalog would be further diversified, with versions for practically all price ranges.

More OnePlus phones to complete the catalog

The OnePlus Nord stood out for offering that value for money that OnePlus was starting to move away from, with a mobile that offered practically everything that could be needed at the level of power and features, but at a fairly reduced price. Then came the less ambitious versions of the Nord, one of them low-end, an unpredictable movement on the part of OnePlus.

According to the filtration, this mobile will bet on the double camera, something unusual even in the entry range

According to Slashleaks, there will be a OnePlus 9i, a phone that will only share part of the name with the high-end. This 9i will come from the hand of a Snapdragon 636, 4 + 64 GB and a dual camera setup with 12 + 5 megapixels, according to the leak.

The screen will be 5.99 inches with drop notch, LCD technology and a prominent lower chin, without details on its resolution. Android 11 will come under the hood according to the leaked capture, although following the path of the small Nord, will only update for one year.

Price and launch of this terminal is unknown, as it all comes down to filtration. However, given the movement with entry-level mobiles like the N10, it would make sense for the company to work again on a proposal of this type.

Via | Slashleaks