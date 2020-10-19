OnePlus Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Edition of the OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has released some limited editions of its phones in the past, the best known being the McLaren Edition devices with an orange aesthetic, whose collaboration ended a few months ago. Other limited editions released by the company are the OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition and the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. Now, OnePlus has set its sights on one of the most popular games out there, Cyberpunk 2077, to release a special edition OnePlus 8T that was announced yesterday. OnePlus has announced that the Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the OnePlus 8T, which will go on sale in China from November 4. Unfortunately, OnePlus has not yet detailed the aesthetic changes that the Cyberpunk 2077 edition will bring as the company’s trailer only shows the front of the phone. Expect the phone’s internals to be the same as the original model, although we may see an increase in RAM. In addition to the obvious influence of Cyberpunk 2077 on the outside of the phone, we also expect the phone to arrive with some software customizations such as wallpapers, themes, and icons. Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for quite some time and has generated great buzz as an open-world game with a sleek retro-futuristic design and promise of an immersive gaming experience. The game will be released on November 19 and will be playable on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10, and Google Stadia. It is also scheduled for release in 2021 for the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.