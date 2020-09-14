OnePlus Buds, 2000 units stopped at US customs: believed to be fake AirPods

To err is human, especially when anxiety is such that we do anything in a hurry. In cases like this, however, the oversight was avoidable: the US Customs and Border Protection today proudly declared that they blocked 2000 counterfeit Apple AirPods …but they were original OnePlus Buds.

Not only with a tweet about the US Customs and Border Protection account, but also with an article on its official website, the United States Border Police announced that it has 2000 units of Apple AirPods arriving from Hong Kong and destined for warehouses in Nevada, blocked as they were deemed counterfeit. The problem is that these devices, worth a total of $ 398,000 according to the MSRP of Apple’s wireless earphones, are actually are original OnePlus Buds with a total value of $ 158,000.

Leaving aside all the additional details shared by CBP, which you can still read in their press release, the phenomenon has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of users, especially the most passionate in the tech world. Of all the comments that appeared on the thread, the one that obviously received the most like was that of the official account of OnePlus USA, which he politely requested that the true wireless earphones be returned to the company.

What may have confused the border police is not known, perhaps those who stopped the load only knew about the AirPods and did not ask for information about other brands with similar products on the market. The lack of attention to detail on the part of the JFK Airport staff however is evident, as the box has too clearly written that these are OnePlus Buds. Hasty judgment? Who knows, at least we laughed about it.

Reviewed by us in late July, the OnePlus Buds are a product from right compromise between quality and price offered by Pete Lau’s company, which is now also thinking of many new devices to be launched on the market soon.