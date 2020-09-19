Oneplus Buds Review: Good Earbuds At The Right Price

OnePlus has decided to tiptoe into the world of True Wireless earphones. Following the philosophy seen in the recent OnePlus Nord, the Chinese company has not aimed at high-end specifications as much as at a right compromise between quality and price, a choice that we consider correct, also because names of the caliber of Apple and Sony today have a completely different appeal in this sector, in addition to proven and appreciated technologies.

The OnePlus Buds therefore they are aimed at those looking for simple but functional earphones, capable of working well in any context of use without excelling.

Design and ergonomics

The packaging of the OnePlus Buds seems to belong to a higher-end product. The cardboard is thick and manages to protect the contents well. Once the box is opened, the vacuum effect is remarkable and resumes that seen in Apple products, pushing it even further: in fact, under the headphones there is a small container with manuals and with the charging cable, difficult to extract precisely because of the marked vacuum effect. The earphones are kept inside a white charging case, made with good quality matte plastic. Here you can see the status LED, the metal opening hinge and the USB Type C port at the bottom. The headphones are held in place through magnets, which guide their insertion into the case making it easier.

Simplicity that we have not found in the extraction phase, if you do not have tapered fingers finding a gripping point is not so immediate, moreover the strength of the magnets slightly complicates the procedure. Nothing serious, but it takes a few more seconds to remove the headphones from the case.

The earphones are made of plastic, even here of more than discrete quality, the shape is different from the AirPods but the inspiration is clear.

The OnePlus Buds are “Half in-ear” earphones, they are not equipped with grommets and simply rest inside the auricle. Furthermore, a solution of this type has the advantage of less fatiguing the ear during use it adapts well to different pavilions. On the other hand there is no insulation from the outside, moreover the absence of a stronger anchorage to the ear makes them less suitable for physical activity, despite the IPX4 certification, for resistance to drops of water.

Despite this, the ergonomics are very good and the OnePlus Buds can be worn for hours without problems.

Functionality

OnePlus made connecting Buds really easy. We tried them with OnePlus 8, where you just have to open the case next to the phone to see a message appear on the screen indicating the detection of the earphones. Then just a tap and you’re ready to go. Once the headphones are removed from the case, the connection is practically immediate and takes place via Bluetooth 5. Content playback pauses automatically as soon as they are removed from the ears, a simple but convenient feature.

The OnePlus Buds are headphones that focus on simplicity, there is no dedicated application, just as active noise cancellation is not available.

There are actually special features, but they only work if a OnePlus smartphone manages Buds.

In this case you have access to Dolby Atmos (from OnePlus 7 onwards) and to the Dirac Audio Tuner, the latter available only on OnePlus Nord. Finally there is also a low latency mode, specific for gaming, which is activated only by enabling the Fnatic mode, the game mode of the OnePlus devices. Just the latency is one of the most positive aspects of these headphones, since reduced to the bone. The headphones integrate within them 13.4 mm drivers that are good for everyday use without pretensions, we are far from the quality reached by the competition, like the Sony WF-XM3 that we have reviewed, which however cost much more.

The basses are not very incisive and the medium tones fail to stand out, for a quality aligned to the other products in this price range.

On the other hand, the work done on the six microphones with noise cancellation, three for each headset, and on the algorithms that regulate them, which manage to make the voice understandable even in the most crowded places, are very good. On the autonomy front, OnePlus declares seven hours of listening with the headphones fully charged, thirty in total with the power reserve of the case. A fact that we also came close to during the tests and which we can therefore confirm. Negative note instead comes from the firmware update, only possible if headphones are connected to a OnePlus phone, a significant limitation which penalizes Buds when used with other smartphones.