OnePlus Clover: the new entry range of OnePlus will arrive with 6,000mAh and Snapdragon 460, according to Android Central

Rumors about a new entry-level device from OnePlus have been on the table for a long time. According to Android Central, this new model comes under the name OnePlus Clover, and it will be a very inexpensive device, priced around $ 200.

This OnePlus Clover will come, based on this information, hand in hand with a processor from the Qualcomm 400 range, a good internal memory configuration and a triple camera setup. However, its greatest asset would be a 6,000mAh battery, the largest that a OnePlus device has ever assembled.

OnePlus Clover, the smallest in the house

Photography mobile: OnePlus Nord. Photography mobile: OnePlus Nord.

According to Android Central, OnePlus is working on the OnePlus Clover, an entry range that will arrive globally and will be priced at about $ 200. This terminal would be in the lowest echelon of the brand, below the recently presented OnePlus Nord mid-range.

This OnePlus Clover will come with a 6.52-inch LCD panel, HD + resolution and there is no news yet on whether it will have a notch or hole in the screen. The processor will be, according to the source, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, accompanied by 4 and 64 GB of internal memory. To this set it would be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, the largest ever used by OnePlus. In addition, this battery would have a fast charge of 18W.

The OnePlus Clover will give up the luxuries to offer two good assets: a 6,000mAh battery and OxygenOS

At the photographic level, there is talk of a triple camera with a 13-megapixel main sensor, along with two other 2-megapixel cameras, predictably macro and depth sensor. This means that there will be no ultra-wide angle on the OnePlus Clover., relatively foreseeable movement in such an economic mobile.

How could you be otherwise, will come from the hand of OxygenOS and Android 10. Regarding the availability of the device, the source points out that we will see it at the end of the year, although they indicate that we will have more information on this input range in the coming weeks.