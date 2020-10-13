Oneplus co-founder Carl Pei could have left the company

If you know the history of OnePlus, you will know that the company was founded by two people: Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Pete Lau is the CEO of the brand and has just been given a new role at its parent company OPPO. However, a rumor that has emerged today suggests that Carl Pei is no longer with the company. According to Android Police, some internal OnePlus documents leaked on Reddit suggest that Pei is no longer part of the management team. Some outlets have contacted OnePlus directly for a statement, but the company’s response has been “no comment,” which sounds suspicious, right? The leaked documents also suggest that Pei’s position as the leader of the Nord series is now held by someone else. According to the leaked information, Emily Dai is now the leader of the Nord team. Carl Pei appeared very prominently in several videos that OnePlus posted related to the development of the OnePlus Nord. If you are no longer in charge of that team, that would strongly suggest that you are no longer part of OnePlus.