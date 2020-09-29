OnePlus confirms that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro and announces the arrival of a new Nord

At the beginning of the year OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. the two current high-end of the Chinese company and that, as the company’s history marks, it was expected that they would be succeeded by the corresponding ‘T’ models.

The OnePlus 8T already has an official presentation date: October 14 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. However, from the company itself they have confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro, although the rate of pitches will not stop.



There will be no OnePlus 8T Pro, but a new OnePlus Nord

Pete Lau has confirmed via Weibo, and from his OnePlus 8T, that there will be no Pro version this year. It indicates to users that, if they want to have a “Pro level” experience, they can continue to choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. This statement seems to make it clear (if true and not a misleading game), that there will be no Pro model in the nearest horizon.

Despite there being no OnePlus 8T Pro, the OnePlus 8T will see the light of day in two days, and a new device from the Nord series is coming soon.

Despite this, the plans with the OnePlus 8T continue normally and there is one more novelty rumored for weeks: there will be a new device from the OnePlus Nord series. Just a few hours ago, the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account published a post with the OnePlus logo and the hashtag #comingsoon, dropping that something new is coming.

This launch is expected to be the new budget OnePlus, around 200 euros. According to an exclusive from Android Central, this model will have a Snapdragon 460 processor, a 6.52-inch LCD screen (no 90Hz) and a gigantic 6,000mAh battery, the largest seen on a OnePlus.

Via | Android Authority