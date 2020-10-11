Latest newsTech NewsMobile

OnePlus could announce 2 Nord smartphones on October 26: Here’s what we know

By Abraham
0
3
Oneplus Nord
Oneplus Nord

Must Read

Latest news

OnePlus could announce 2 Nord smartphones on October 26: Here’s what we know

Abraham - 0
If you've been following the OnePlus rumors, you know that the company is thinking of launching two new smartphones from the Nord family. Now,...
Read more
Apps

Apps you freaked out with back in the day: Camera Zoom FX

Brian Adam - 0
In this series we remember Android applications that were very popular a while ago, such as Titanium Backup, Swype, Google Talk or World Lens....
Read more
Android

How to create icons for apps using photos from your gallery

Brian Adam - 0
Icon packs to change those of our launcher (in case it supports them) there are quite a few. However, we can go one step...
Read more
Android

The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in October 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The last few weeks have seen the announcement of major devices such as Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Realme 7 Pro, as well as...
Read more
Abraham

If you’ve been following the OnePlus rumors, you know that the company is thinking of launching two new smartphones from the Nord family. Now, the exact date and time that OnePlus will unveil its new devices has been leaked. OnePlus will announce the N10 and N100 on October 26 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time). The N in the model numbers of those two phones probably denotes that they belong to the Nord series. Here’s what we know about the two devices so far.

OnePlus N10

The OnePlus N10 will feature a Snapdragon 690 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it will include a 6.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has apparently equipped the phone with a set of quad cameras with a 64MP main camera. The price of this smartphone could be around 400 euros.

OnePlus N100

We know less details about the N100, but it could have a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a triple camera with a 13MP primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. It will also come with a 6.52-inch screen with a 720p resolution. It is believed to cost around 200 euros.

Related Articles

Apps

Apps you freaked out with back in the day: Camera Zoom FX

Brian Adam - 0
In this series we remember Android applications that were very popular a while ago, such as Titanium Backup, Swype, Google Talk or World Lens....
Read more
Android

How to create icons for apps using photos from your gallery

Brian Adam - 0
Icon packs to change those of our launcher (in case it supports them) there are quite a few. However, we can go one step...
Read more
Android

The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in October 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The last few weeks have seen the announcement of major devices such as Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Realme 7 Pro, as well as...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©