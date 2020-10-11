If you’ve been following the OnePlus rumors, you know that the company is thinking of launching two new smartphones from the Nord family. Now, the exact date and time that OnePlus will unveil its new devices has been leaked. OnePlus will announce the N10 and N100 on October 26 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time). The N in the model numbers of those two phones probably denotes that they belong to the Nord series. Here’s what we know about the two devices so far.

OnePlus N10

The OnePlus N10 will feature a Snapdragon 690 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it will include a 6.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has apparently equipped the phone with a set of quad cameras with a 64MP main camera. The price of this smartphone could be around 400 euros.

OnePlus N100

We know less details about the N100, but it could have a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a triple camera with a 13MP primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. It will also come with a 6.52-inch screen with a 720p resolution. It is believed to cost around 200 euros.