OnePlus could launch a third “9E” model alongside the OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Rumors indicate that OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March 2021, a month earlier than usual. A few leaked renders last week revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch curved screen and a new rectangular camera module similar to that of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. According to Max Jambor, a source of leaks, there will be a third device that will be released early next year in the form of “OnePlus 9E”. Aside from its tentative name, not much is known about the device but Jambor speculated that OnePlus wants to “offer a device in all possible price ranges.” It’s unclear where the OnePlus 9E will sit, as the 9/9 Pro devices are considered high-end, and the Nord series is marketed as affordable models. It could be a mid-range device that lacks features like wireless charging or IP68 to cut costs, according to Jambor. The OnePlus Nord N series as its entry models, the Nord as a very reasonably priced mid-range device, the regular main series phones as high-end but not too expensive devices, and the Pro series for absolute high-end specs. with all possible features such as wireless charging or IP68.