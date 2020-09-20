OnePlus Nord is a series: a smartphone with Snapdragon 690 is coming?

We published the review of OnePlus Nord on these pages just a few days ago, but apparently the time has already come to talk about a new device belonging to this series. For the uninitiated, it is good to reiterate that the philosophy of “True North” expressed by Carl Pei is a member will not apply only to a model.

In case you are wondering, yes: it is already official, as you can read on the official OnePlus website (take a look at the URL or the name of the card, “OnePlus Nord Series“). In any case, according to what reported by GSMArena and XDA Developers, in the last hours interesting rumors have leaked online related to next model in the OnePlus Nord range.

In fact, by analyzing the code of the OxygenOS 10.5, enthusiasts have found references to the BE2025, BE2026, BE2028 and BE2029 models. According to various international sources, all these names would refer to a single model arriving in the future. There isn’t much information about this smartphone yet, but it was found within the code a possible reference to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

In short, it really seems that OnePlus is already working on the next model in the Nord series. By the way, apparently Carl Pei has revealed to Wired that “later in the year” a device of this range will arrive in the United States of America. Recall that for the moment OnePlus Nord will be launched, starting from August 4, 2020, in Europe and India. Is the device mentioned by Pei the one with Snapdragon 690? We’ll see.