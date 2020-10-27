Following the launch of the mid-range OnePlus Nord earlier this year, OnePlus today announced two new members of the family: OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. While the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord N100 is in the entry range, which represents a change in strategy for the company, which until now focused on the more premium segment.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.5 ″ LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 690 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and a 4300mAh battery. The Snapdragon 690 is an eight-core 8nm chip from Qualcomm with two Cortex A77 cores, six Cortex A55 cores and an Adreno 619 GPU. As the device name suggests, it offers 5G connectivity. This chip looks a lot like the Snapdragon 765G. The Snapdragon 690 has a more modern CPU core, the A77, compared to the A76 in the 765G, but the Snapdragon 690 has a clock frequency that is 200 MHz lower. In the benchmarks, the results obtained by the CPU and GPU are basically the same, but the 765G of 7nm should consume less battery.

The back has four cameras, although there are really only two interesting ones: the 64MP main camera and the 8MP ultra-wide lens. The other two cameras are for “macro” and “monochrome” photos. In this price range, OnePlus faces competition from the Pixel 4a, a phone that can outperform many flagships, and it seems that OnePlus has wanted to trade off quality with quantity. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G arrives with a rear capacitive fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. Supports OnePlus 30T charging. Sadly, OnePlus has included Android 10 instead of Android 11, even though the OnePlus 8T does have the latest version of Android. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is available in Midnight Ice for € 349.

OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 arrives with a 6.52 ”screen complemented by dual stereo speakers. The new smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage via micro-SD card and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. At the rear, the OnePlus Nord N100 includes a 13MP main camera, a portrait camera, and a macro lens.

Like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the OnePlus Nord N100 includes OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10. The OnePlus Nord N100 is available in Midnight Frost color for € 199.