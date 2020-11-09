OnePlus Nord N10 5G, first impressions of the budget 5G smartphone

Over the past few months we have seen a rather heated “battle” to democratize 5G, to make it accessible in the market range under 400 euros. This has led to the arrival in Italy of several devices sold at a starting price of 399 euros, as you can read in our review of the original OnePlus Nord (published at the end of July 2020).

Three months after the release of that smartphone, we are again here to deal with another Nord series device, which aims to further lower the barrier to entry to 5G. In fact, Oneplus Nord N10 5G, a smartphone that points to the new connectivity standard by including it in the name, is sold in our country for 349 euros through the official portal (6 / 128GB).

We have received the device a few days ago, so it is still early to sum up, but we can already show it to you in 3D view and photos, as well as tell you about it briefly by providing you our first impressions (waiting for the review, which will arrive in the next few days).

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord: what changes

The smartphone market today is moving at a particularly high speed, so much so that one of the most frequent questions that users ask themselves is what are the differences between the original OnePlus Nord model launched three months ago and the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The first we mentioned at the beginning: the starting price goes from 399 euros in the North to 349 euros of Nord N10 5G, so the aim is to make the purchase of a 5G smartphone even more convenient. However, the differences do not end there, as the newer model has its own identity.

For example, in the upper left we find a hole for the camera, which some might like more than the dual camera of OnePlus Nord, which actually covered more space. There is also a pleasant Midnight Ice color, which manages to create excellent plays of light.

Speaking of the back of the smartphone, here we find other important differences with OnePlus Nord. Indeed, in the upper left there is a quad rear camera with 64MP main sensor and LED flash. In addition, there is a classic fingerprint sensor in the center. Recall that the original Nord has a “traffic light” module with a 48MP main sensor and an in-display fingerprint reader, so it is a different vision, which winks at a different type of user .

Then there are other differences in terms of technical characteristics, since here we have an IPS LCD screen instead of an AMOLED, even if the refresh rate of 90 Hz remains. Nord N10 5G also has slightly higher dimensions and weight, given which stands at 163 x 74.7 x 8.95 mm, for a weight of 190 grams. Under the body instead of a Snapdragon 690 5G instead of a Snapdragon 765G.

The goal is to give life to a smartphone that keeps autonomy in mind and in fact the presence of a 4300 mAh battery must be seen in this light (OnePlus Nord had a 4115 mAh one).

Two other interesting differences are the presence of the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and the possibility of expanding the memory up to 512GB (absent on the original Nord). Also not to be underestimated is the fact that OnePlus focuses on stereo audio with Nord N10 5G, while on Nord it was mono. In short, these are two devices that target different types of users, so they both find their place on the market.

Data sheet, unboxing and first impressions ahead of the review

Fixed the question of the differences with Nord, it is time to quickly review the complete technical data sheet of OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The latter includes a 6.49-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, aspect ratio 20: 9 and hole for the camera positioned at the top left.

In these first days of use, the panel turned out to be of good quality all in all, despite the hole having dimensions a bit too large for our tastes and it is not an AMOLED. However, the real pity in this case is the absence of Widewine L1 DRMs, given that OnePlus Nord N10 5G stops at Widewine L3 and, therefore, an SD display of the contents of platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (but a update may come after the phone launch).

Under the body we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core CPU operating at the maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz (2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.7 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal memory UFS 2.1 (expandable via microSD up to 512GB).

Coming to the photographic sector, the rear camera is composed of four sensors: the main one from 64MP (f / 1.79), an ultra wide-angle lens from 8MP (f / 2.25, 119 degrees), a sensor for 2MP macros (f / 2.4 ) and a 2MP (f / 2.4) monochrome lens. A 16MP (f / 2.05) camera peeps out at the front.

We were not able to carry out all the necessary tests in these first days of testing the smartphone, but the initial feeling is that of being in front of a good photographic sector for the price range. Arriving at the 4300 mAh battery, the latter seems to be able to bring it safely to the end of the day, in some cases even with a good residual charge, but we still have to really put OnePlus Nord N10 5G under stress.

Complete the connectivity sector, which in addition to 5G includes USB Type-C port (no video output, but there is the OTG function), Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. Also present audio jack for headphones and fingerprint sensor on the back. CE SAR values ​​are equal to 0.82 W / kg for the head and 0.97 W / kg for the body (10g). The operating system is Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5.5 customization and security patch, at the time of writing, of 5 October 2020.

As for the sales package, inside we found a USB Type-C cable, a 30W charger, the pin for extracting the SIM compartment and various manuals. Too bad for the absence of any cover. In any case, OnePlus Nord N10 5G came into our hands in the afternoon of November 5, 2020. Understand that we are, therefore, only in the first days of testing and that it is difficult to unbalance the goodness of the device. However, we wanted to tell you about it right away to allow you to get a preliminary idea about the product, since it is already available for purchase.