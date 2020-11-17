OnePlus Nord N10 5G Review: a smartphone with a good price, but enough?

OnePlus is a company mainly appreciated for its ability to innovate while maintaining good value for money. We recently found this in the original OnePlus Nord, which we reviewed in late July 2020. About three months later, the Chinese company has decided to launch other models in this series, including OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which we have tested over the past few weeks.

The price is not bad, given that the device is sold for 349 euros via the official website (6 / 128GB). However, already from the technical characteristics we had some doubts about the smartphone. Let’s see if it is a good product in the OnePlus Nord N10 5G review.

Design and unboxing

Plastic, Midnight Ice, and camera hole. These are the features that stand out in the design of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. You have probably already guessed the tone not the most enthusiastic, given that the rear body, which holds too much fingerprints, unfortunately does not provide a “premium” feeling. The Midnight Ice coloring lifts the situation a little by creating excellent plays of light, but that’s not enough. At the top left is the camera module, which has a slight protrusion. At the core is a classic fingerprint sensor, which has always proved to be quick, just like the convenient facial recognition.

At the front peeks out a screen with a hole for the camera positioned at the top left, which has dimensions of a certain caliber and certainly stands out when watching multimedia content. Of course, someone might prefer this solution to the OnePlus Nord dual camera, which takes up even more space, but we are not among them. Hanging on the side of the N10 5G model there is the 3.5mm audio jack present at the bottom of the smartphone, which accompanies a microphone, USB Type-C 2.0 port and speaker.

On the right there is only the power button, while on the left there are the volume rocker and the SIM trolley, which can simultaneously host a nanoSIM and a microSD for memory expansion or two nanoSIMs.

The dimensions of the device are 163 x 74.7 x 8.95 mm, while the weight reaches 190 grams. The handling is there and is better than that of many other smartphones, but the design of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is not very convincing. The sales package is also disappointing, since there is no cover whatsoever. Well instead the 30W charger, always a pleasure to find in this price range. For the rest, there is no shortage of USB Type-C cable, pin for extracting the SIM compartment and various manuals.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G data sheet

OnePlus Nord N10 5G adopts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor, which reaches a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz in the two most performing cores and reaches 1.7 GHz in the remaining six cores. The SoC is flanked by an Adreno 619L GPU, as well as 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 512GB). This is a 5G mid-range configuration, which however does not completely convince during the daily test. The original OnePlus Nord features a Snapdragon 765G, which provided much more satisfaction during our test. Nord N10 5G’s performance remains good, but we would have expected more from the Chinese company.

OnePlus has decided to adopt a 6.49-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), aspect ratio 20: 9 and 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen is all in all a good IPS LCD, with well-balanced colors up to average brightness for the price range. Too bad it is not an AMOLED. Combined with the little difference in terms of cost with OnePlus Nord, this lack is felt more than in other contexts.

Unfortunately, the Widevine L1 DRMs are missing, since here we come to the Widevine L3 DRMs. In practical terms, this means that it is possible to view the multimedia contents of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video only in SD. In short, all the “cinematic” ambitions of the device fall and, for the moment, there are still no details regarding a possible update. A real shame, also because the Nord N10 5G stereo audio sector is able to offer good satisfactions, thanks also to a good maximum volume.

The department in which OnePlus Nord N10 5G takes on its own identity is instead the photographic one. Here we find in fact a quad rear camera with 64MP (f / 1.79) main sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.25 aperture and 119 degree amplitude. The remaining two sensors are 2MP, have an f / 2.4 aperture and are respectively a macro and a monochrome lens. These sensors can record videos up to 4K / 30 fps, while the 16MP front camera, which has an aperture of f / 2.05, reaches 1080p / 30 fps. The latter is the resolution we recommend you use if you want to maintain good stabilization. Not surprisingly, it is also the one set by default.

The photos during the day come out well, the colors are never too bright and the context is always highlighted without exaggerating. At night the situation becomes a little more complex, but it is normal for a smartphone of this price range and there is no lack of the appropriate way to try to improve the final result. Macros are good, even if the low resolution does not allow advanced use of this function.

The wide-angle lens, on the other hand, does its own, guaranteeing good results all in all, while the maximum zoom level that can be reached is 10x. The front camera captures average shots. In short, the photographic sector of the smartphone is not bad. If you want to deepen the subject directly, you can do it by taking a look at the uncompressed photos that we have uploaded to the Drive folder of OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

One aspect that will convince those who have no particular needs is the 4300 mAh battery. We are not in front of the smartphone that lasts longer than ever, but the device stands at good levels and allows you to essentially always arrive at the end of the day, in some cases even with a 30% remaining charge. Consider that the smartphone automatically changes the refresh rate according to the user’s needs and this helps a lot.

It all depends on how you use the device, but the presence of a 30W recharge allows you to fully charge your smartphone in just over an hour. 50% can be reached in less than half an hour.

As far as connectivity is concerned, nothing can really be said about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, as there is essentially everything a user could want in this price range. From 5G to Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, via Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. OnePlus has also released the SAR values ​​of the product: 0.82 W / Kg for the head and 0.97 W / Kg for the body.

Software

If, having arrived this far, the positive and negative aspects are all in all “balanced”, now it is time to deal with the real weakness of Nord N10 5G: the software. We never expected to make this statement with a OnePlus, but in this case the Chinese company did not work as well as usual.

The device comes with Android 10 and Oxygen OS 10.5.5 customization, which has the October 2020 patches at the time of writing. The software features are always the excellent ones we are used to, but in general it seems that the smartphone is not well optimized.

During our test, it happened several times that Nord N10 5G got stuck when pressing the button to unlock the screen. The software seems to keep “running”, but the touch screen does not respond to touch, just as if the device was on a state of freeze. The touch returns to respond after a few seconds, but this can be particularly annoying if you need to perform an operation quickly.

We hoped that the update that arrived a few days before the review embargo expired would fix the problem, but it actually returned and has actually occurred more frequently. It’s hard to say what is causing this “slowdown”, but it’s not just a problem with our unit, as other people have seen it too. Finally, it was recently announced that this smartphone will only receive a major update. In conclusion, we are far from the support we expect from OnePlus.

Performance, benchmarks and user experience during the review

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a smartphone that, net of the problem described above, runs well in everyday life. However, the performance is without infamy or praise.

To quote you some concrete data, which perfectly summarize the feeling that we had the device in hand, OnePlus Nord recorded a total of 280153 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. Then there are the results related to GeekBench: 598 points in single-core and 1858 points in multi-core.

To make you better understand, the original OnePlus Nord scored 330743 points on AnTuTu Benchmark during our test. In short, Nord N10 5G is a smartphone that does not aim for brute force. The 90 Hz display manages to give a little more fluidity, but in this case it does not make a difference, given the software problems described above.

Gaming

As for the world of video games, OnePlus smartphones generally defend themselves very well. However, Nord N10 5G is, as you may have noticed, an atypical device for the Chinese company. This is also noticeable in the gaming field, where the classic modes remain, including Game Space and Fnatic, but you have to compromise in the most expensive titles in terms of resources.

Call of Duty Mobile runs well with details and “High” FPS, but the “Very High” and “Max” options are not really shown to the player, as the title detects the limitations of the hardware. By setting the “High” preset, some secondary options are also blocked, such as the one related to the reflection on the water.

Moving on to ARK Survival Evolved, the Studio Wildcard title runs discreetly at “Medium”, but to play properly you have to go down to “Low”. Finally, Fortnite is listed as not officially supported, but “Medium” is played well. In short, Nord N10 5G it does not reach the gaming performance of other devices in this price range.