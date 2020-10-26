OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the cheapest mobile of OnePlus with 5G maintains an elegant design and quad rear camera

OnePlus has unveiled two new phones in its OnePlus Nord range, somewhat cheaper and with reduced features: The OnePlus Nord N100 and the one at hand, the onePlus Nord N10 5G. This is a great balance phone that does not lose even in design in 5G connectivity.

It seemed that the Nord was going to be a unique model, but no: the rumors were fulfilled, we already have between us the cheapest range of OnePlus. With a price that starts at 199 euros for the cheapest, the Nord N have arrived to complete the manufacturer’s catalog. That you need a high-class mobile and it is not enough for the ‘normal’ Nord? Well the OnePlus Nord N10 5G it can be a good buy, the features are kept at an excellent level.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G datasheet

OnePlus Nord N10 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163 x 74.7 x 8.95 mm

190 grams SCREEN 6.9-inch IPS LCD with FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 px)

90 Hz

Screen ratio 20: 9 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 GPU Adreno 619L RAM 6 GB LPDDR4x INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB UFS2.1

SD card expansion up to 512GB REAR CAMERA Quadruple camera:

64 MP, f / 1.79, EIS

8 MP wide angle, f / 2.25, 119º wide

2 MP macro camera, f / 2.4

2 MP monochrome, f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 16 MP, f / 2.05, EIS DRUMS 4,300 mAh

30W Warp Charge 30T Fast Charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10

OxygenOS 10.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G

Dual WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual GPS

NFC

USB C OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader

Dual Speakers PRICE 349 euros

Contained power without dispensing with 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G debuts one of Qualcomm’s latest processors, the Snapdragon 690. The company’s cheapest 5G SoC should be enough to offer a pleasant experience on the phone, it also maintains a good balance with the rest of the world. base hardware: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. With a novelty that we thought we would not see in OnePlus: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has SD card expansion.

The design of the phone maintains the elegance of the brand by offering a straight-edge screen with a softened back face and finished in gradient colors (black, at least for now). The chosen panel is a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with 16-megapixel front camera hole. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G dispenses with the fingerprint reader under the screen since it passes to the rear. With the advantage that it is now capacitive, an improvement in speed and reliability over optical readers.

Multiple cameras are guaranteed even in the lowest ranges, hence OnePlus wanted to keep the quad sensor of the OnePlus Nord. Share some characteristics with this one, always losing performance due to drop in range: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G bets on a 64 megapixel main sensor without optical image stabilization (yes electronic or EIS), includes a 8 megapixel wide angle and the two ‘filling’ chambers. The macro is 2 megapixels and there is a fourth monochrome sensor that collaborates in portrait mode.

Fast charging and with the advantage of OxygenOS

OnePlus not only highlights the hardware, the company remains faithful to a sufficiently fast and clean Android experience. In this sense, The OnePlus Nord N10 5G keeps Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5 custom layer. Hopefully it will update to Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 in 2021.

In terms of load, the mobile has fast charge WARP Charge 30T offered by both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus Nord: extremely fast, perfect for recharging the 4,300 mAh battery in just over an hour. Nor does it dispense with the logical 5G, implicit in the name of the phone. And it offers dual speakers.

Price and availability of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The mobile is already official and has a foot in Europe, it will also be distributed in Spain. At first will be available in early December. And with a price already decided: 349 euros.