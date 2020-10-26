OnePlus Nord N100: the cheapest OnePlus in history is an entry-level range with great battery

OnePlus just made the Nord N100 official, the cheapest mobile in its historyas well as its first entry range. This OnePlus Nord N100 is accompanied by a Nord N10 with 5G connectivity and better specifications, although in this case we will focus on the cheapest model.

Qualcomm processor, huge battery and triple cameraThese are some of the technical specifications of the OnePlus Nord N100, so let’s go through them thoroughly to see what exactly it hides.



OnePlus Nord N100 datasheet

OnePlus Nord N100 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.9mm x 75.1mm x 8.49mm

188g SCREEN 6.52 inches

HD + resolution

IPS

Screen hole PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB INTERNAL MEMORY 64 GB REAR CAMERA 13 MP

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh FRONT CAMERA 8 MP SOFTWARE OxyenOS 10.5

Android 10 CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE

Dual band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, A-GPS, Galileo DRUMS 5,000mAh

18W PRICE 199 euros

The cheapest OnePlus ever

The OnePlus Nord N100 is the first OnePlus that falls below 200 euros. It is an entry range with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

The OnePlus Nord N100 has a huge 5,000mAh battery, the largest ever mounted by the Chinese company in a mobile

The screen is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution, with a small perforation on the screen to avoid notch. To power this set we find a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, the largest battery we have seen in a company mobile.

OnePlus also stands out the sound quality on this Nord N100. Despite being an entry range, this mobile has a double speaker, a point to take into account for an entry range mobile.

Three cameras on the back, OxygenOS inside

On a photographic level, the Nord N100 has a 13-megapixel main sensor. To this lens it is accompanied by a macro and a sensor for bokeh, both 2 megapixels. Regarding the front camera, we have an 8 megapixel sensor.

At the software level, the OnePlus Nord N100 arrives with OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10, one of the latest versions both at the level of customization and at the Android version level. OnePlus is expected to do a good job at the level of updates, and is that OxygenOS is one of the differential points of the company.

Versions and price of the OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at 199 euros for its version of 4 + 64 GB of memory. The phone you can book now in Midnight Frost color, although there is no shipping date yet.

More information | OnePlus