MobileAndroidTech News

OnePlus Nord N100: the cheapest OnePlus in history is an entry-level range with great battery

By Brian Adam
0
26
OnePlus Nord N100: the cheapest OnePlus in history is an entry-level range with great battery
Oneplus Nord N100: The Cheapest Oneplus In History Is An

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

BioVYZR, the anti-Covid diving helmet that protects and purifies the air you breathe

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks after the current Covid-19 pandemic that we are experiencing, it was clear that the new normal was going to be...
Read more
Apps

We tested Petal Maps, Huawei’s new Google Maps that you can now download

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's alternative to Google Maps is starting to reach some users in beta: Petal Maps can now be downloaded to a selected...
Read more
Apps

Facebook Gaming launches game in the cloud: streaming mobile games from Android and web

Brian Adam - 0
The throne of streaming gaming platforms has a new contender: Facebook Gaming has opened its catalog to the first games available. ...
Read more
Game Reviews

Ghostrunner Review: Cyberpunk gets tough!

Brian Adam - 0
Difficult but challenging, Ghostrunner is a first-person cyberpunk-style adventure, where you kill and die in one shot. Dying is a matter of seconds. Just...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus Nord N100: the cheapest OnePlus in history is an entry-level range with great battery

OnePlus just made the Nord N100 official, the cheapest mobile in its historyas well as its first entry range. This OnePlus Nord N100 is accompanied by a Nord N10 with 5G connectivity and better specifications, although in this case we will focus on the cheapest model.

Qualcomm processor, huge battery and triple cameraThese are some of the technical specifications of the OnePlus Nord N100, so let’s go through them thoroughly to see what exactly it hides.

OnePlus Nord N100 datasheet

OnePlus Nord N100

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.9mm x 75.1mm x 8.49mm
188g

SCREEN

6.52 inches
HD + resolution
IPS
Screen hole

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

RAM

4GB

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

REAR CAMERA

13 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

SOFTWARE

OxyenOS 10.5
Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

4G LTE
Dual band WiFi
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, A-GPS, Galileo

DRUMS

5,000mAh
18W

PRICE

199 euros

The cheapest OnePlus ever

Oneplus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 is the first OnePlus that falls below 200 euros. It is an entry range with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

The OnePlus Nord N100 has a huge 5,000mAh battery, the largest ever mounted by the Chinese company in a mobile

The screen is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution, with a small perforation on the screen to avoid notch. To power this set we find a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, the largest battery we have seen in a company mobile.

OnePlus also stands out the sound quality on this Nord N100. Despite being an entry range, this mobile has a double speaker, a point to take into account for an entry range mobile.

Three cameras on the back, OxygenOS inside

Image 2020 10 26 13 41 56

On a photographic level, the Nord N100 has a 13-megapixel main sensor. To this lens it is accompanied by a macro and a sensor for bokeh, both 2 megapixels. Regarding the front camera, we have an 8 megapixel sensor.

At the software level, the OnePlus Nord N100 arrives with OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10, one of the latest versions both at the level of customization and at the Android version level. OnePlus is expected to do a good job at the level of updates, and is that OxygenOS is one of the differential points of the company.

Versions and price of the OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at 199 euros for its version of 4 + 64 GB of memory. The phone you can book now in Midnight Frost color, although there is no shipping date yet.

More information | OnePlus

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

BioVYZR, the anti-Covid diving helmet that protects and purifies the air you breathe

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks after the current Covid-19 pandemic that we are experiencing, it was clear that the new normal was going to be...
Read more
Apps

We tested Petal Maps, Huawei’s new Google Maps that you can now download

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei's alternative to Google Maps is starting to reach some users in beta: Petal Maps can now be downloaded to a selected...
Read more
Apps

Facebook Gaming launches game in the cloud: streaming mobile games from Android and web

Brian Adam - 0
The throne of streaming gaming platforms has a new contender: Facebook Gaming has opened its catalog to the first games available. ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©