OnePlus Nord, OxygenOS 10.5.7 is coming with camera, battery and display improvements

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Yesterday evening, Sunday 6 September, OnePlus announced the gradual release of the update to OxygenOS 10.5.7 for OnePlus Nord during this week. This update will not bring many changes, but enough to improve the user experience.

From the complete code 10.5.7.AC01BA for the version dedicated to the European market, the new OxygenOS patch battery consumption will decrease of the smartphone presented on 21 July 2020; will improve the display calibration, the stability of the Bluetooth connection, the quality and stability of calls, and finally the quality of macro photos and 4K video stabilization at 60 FPS. However, the problem regarding the change of color of the display when setting a low brightness would not seem solved.

All these news they will be followed by an additional security patch However, the release date is not known: while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has just received the September update, OnePlus Nord would still seem forced to stick with the July 2020 update for some time. However, the company said that they will also take the opportunity for improve the user experience with other changes which, according to Pete Lau’s company staff, will appeal to fans of the brand and users of Nord.

Meanwhile, we continue to talk about OnePlus Clover, the smartphone at 200 euros that should soon arrive on the market, joining the North in the series of medium-low-range devices of the Chinese brand.

