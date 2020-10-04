We are already in October and the last quarter of the year is as full of offers as ever, with a multitude of interesting discounts in our Hunting Bargains with Android phones, accessories and applications at the best price.

This week we have from super high-end terminals to champions of the value for money that are even more discounted and five mobile phones on sale for less than 300 euros , in addition to several smart watches and applications. Don’t miss our bargains today!

Android phones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for 949 euros . The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s most powerful for this year, with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Exynos 990 and a quad camera with ToF and zoom of up to 100 times. Its starting price was somewhat high, but with the reduction in Amazon lowers the mileurista barrier stands at 949 euros .

Samsung Galaxy A71 for 339 euros . Also from Samsung, but in another league is the Samsung Galaxy A71 . The standard version (i.e. 4G) is a premium mid-range with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 730 and 64 MP quad camera. You will find it on Amazon for 339 euros .

OnePlus Nord for 329 euros . For about ten euros less, you have the OnePlus Nord , one of the phones with the best value for money of the year. 5G, 90 Hz screen, Snapdragon 765G and six lenses in total, for 329 euros on Aliexpress.

Redmi Note 9 Pro for 240 euros . For less than 300 euros, you can get another interesting terminal, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6 + 128 GB, with a 6.67 "screen, quad camera and a large 5,020 mAh battery with fast charge. You will find it for 240 euros on eBay and shipping from Spain.

OPPO A72 for 229 euros . The OPPO A72 is another mid-range that includes a large battery, in this case 5,000 mAh, with Snapdragon 665 and a 48-megapixel quad camera. On Amazon it is reduced to 229 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite for 229 euros . The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a mid-range with Snapdragon 730G, 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD + screen and 64-megapixel quad camera. The 6 + 64 GB version was launched with a price of 349 euros, but you can get it now on Amazon for only 229 euros .

POCO X3 for 194 euros . It's hard to beat the price of the POCO X3 which features the Snapdragon 732G, 120Hz display, 64-megapixel quad camera with unique design, stereo speakers, and 5,160 mAh battery. Its price was very good to start with and a little better on Aliexpress right now, where you have it for 194 euros .

Xiaomi Redmi 9 for 119 euros . Finally we have the Xiaomi Redmi 9 with Helio G80, 6.53 "FHD + screen and 5,020 mAh battery. The 3 + 32 GB version cost about 125 euros, but you will find it a little cheaper on Amazon: 119 euros .

Reduced accessories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for 149 euros . The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the company’s smartwach with sporting aspirations, with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen capable of recording countless exercises. It has a significant discount on Amazon, staying at 149 euros.

HUAWEI Watch FIT – Smartwatch with Metal Body, 1.64 ”AMOLED Screen, Up to 10 Days Battery, 96 Training Modes, Built-in GPS, 5ATM, Black Color