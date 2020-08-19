OnePlus Nord, two smartphones coming from 199 euros?

Despite our review of OnePlus Nord has been published a few days and the actual availability of the smartphone starts from tomorrow 4 August 2020, fans of the smartphone world are already discussing two other alleged models from the Nord series.

In particular, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and PhoneArena, the next devices of the Nord range would have “Aurora” as a nickname and would be called internally “Billie 1” and “Billie 2”. In short, it seems soon OnePlus Nord could have two new companions. We already knew that not a single smartphone would arrive, but a series, but today’s rumour describes that these devices could have, respectively, a price in Europe of 199 euros and 299 euros.

If these rumours turn out to be true, OnePlus may surprise quite a few people. On the other hand, the philosophy of the Nord series seems to be to lower prices, but few have expected, to date, costs such as those mentioned by this rumour. Onboard these devices we could find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. Obviously, for the moment it is only rumoured, therefore we invite you to take them with due caution, pending official confirmation or denial.

In the meantime, the YouTube channel Concept Creator has released a video in which we try to rebuild how could OnePlus Aurora be. We remind you that, in the context of an interview, OnePlus Carl Pei confirmed that in 2020 the Nord range will also land in the United States of America (remember that for now, Nord has only arrived in Europe and India). It is not clear whether Pei was referring to the original North or to these devices at the centre of today’s rumours. We’ll see.