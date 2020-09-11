MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

OnePlus opens its doors to fans: the company wants testers for some of its products

By Brian Adam
OnePlus has been in everyone’s mouth lately because of the Nord smartphone, which we reviewed at the end of July, but there is another company initiative that interests us directly: through the official forum, in fact, the OnePlus staff announced that the company is looking among fans for testers for OnePlus branded accessories.

To apply to be part of the 5-10 lucky users who will receive prototypes of OnePlus products at home to review them, these are the requirements and information disseminated from Pete Lau’s company:

  • Write and post a review of an accessory (OnePlus or not) in the Accessories subforum
  • Entries will be accepted until September 15th, 11.59pm EST
  • Only one subscription per user is valid
  • Winners must sign a non-disclosure agreement (non-disclosure agreement, NDA)
  • Testers will be able to try at least 3 new accessories in a year

The goal is probably to observe which devices are the most popular among users, especially in the wearables market. In fact, there hasn’t been much talk of a OnePlus Watch in the pipeline, but there could also be news for the true wireless earphones that debuted this year. Receiving user feedback in this way allows not only to consolidate the community, but also to understand what their products need to be the best on the market. There is also talk of the possibility of use all future OnePlus accessories with any device, be it Android or even iPhone.

Meanwhile, the tipster continue to talk about the OnePlus smartphones that could arrive soon: after Nord, now successfully inserted in the mid-range phone market, now all eyes are on Clover, a smartphone with a 6000 mAh battery that it could hit stores for $ 200.

