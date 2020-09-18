OnePlus, Pete Lau publishes a teaser on a much anticipated feature

OnePlus has an interesting software customization, considered by many to be one of the best on the market, both in terms of fluidity and features. However, the software of the Chinese company is not perfect and for some time now users ask for the introduction of some functionality. The times seem to be ripe.

In particular, according also to what reported by Gizchina and as can be seen in the teaser published by Pete Lau on Twitter, everything seems to go in one direction: the introduction of the‘always-on by updating to OxygenOS 11. The absence of this feature has often been brought to light during reviews such as the OnePlus Nord and according to many it is an important shortcoming compared to the competition.

In fact, there is no doubt that this feature is useful for a certain type of user, especially for those who have become accustomed to using it constantly with their previous smartphone and have then switched to OnePlus. In any case, it finally seems that the Chinese company is taking care to fill this “gap”, given that theclock image which is seen in the tweet of Pete Lau, CEO of the Chinese company, accompanied, among other things, by the description “on display”, leaves room for few doubts.

The timing of the release of the update is not yet clear, but everything could happen by the end of the year, after the release of the stable version of Android 11. For the rest, staying at OnePlus, we remind you that a new smartphone from the Nord series has recently been leaked.