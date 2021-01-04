OnePlus prepares a smartband to compete with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

- Advertisement -

It is a fact that Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is the best-selling activity bracelet on the market. The smartband of the Asian manufacturer is a benchmark in the sector, thanks to the different functions it offers to make a difference. Though It seems that Xiaomi is going to have a new rival very soon.

More than anything because, different leaks have confirmed that OnePlus is working on its own alternative to Xiaomi Mi Band 5. A wearable that will arrive with the aim of becoming another great rival of this smartband from the Asian manufacturer.

Oneplus Band features leaked

At the moment we do not know what the technical characteristics of this new alternative to Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 are, but quite accurate information has been leaked. More than anything, because the source of the leak has been Ishan Agarwal, a well known leakster who does not usually fail with his messages.

enlarge photo OnePlus Band @Stufflistings

And once again he has used his official Twitter account to filter the benefits that this OnePlus BandIn this way, we know that it will have a screen made up of a 1.1-inch AMOLED panel.

This ensures excellent image quality as the images AMOLED screens they offer amazing image quality. In addition, it will allow you to see any notification you receive in any environment, no matter how much sun there is.

In addition, and how could it be otherwise, this OnePlus Band will have all kinds of sensors with which to monitor every last parameter of your daily physical activity. For example, you will have a heart rate monitor to control your heart rate 24 hours a day.

To this we must add a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2). A very important element these days, and which will also be especially useful for lovers of climbing and other high-altitude sports.

As you can imagine, this OnePlus smartband It is a product for practicing sports. For this reason, it will have 13 integrated exercise modes, in addition to IP68 certification that guarantees that water will not be a problem.

Thanks to this, you will be able to practice any type of sport without rain or sweat being a problem. You can even practice swimming and other water activities without major problems. Regarding autonomy, this new alternative to Xiaomi Mi Band 5 does not disappoint at all.

More than anything because The OnePlus Band will have 14 days of autonomy, a more than decent figure for a device with these characteristics. Regarding the release date, it seems that the bracelet It will be presented on January 11 in India at a price that should not exceed 30 euros.

