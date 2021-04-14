OnePlus Watch available for pre-order starting today

- Advertisement -

Presented together with the new family of smartphones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, less than a month ago you officially met the OnePlus Watch, the longed-for first smartwatch from this Chinese company, and today we can finally get hold of it.

But first of all we will review a little what this smartwatch is like. The first thing that catches the eye of the OnePlus Watch is its appearance, with a 46 millimeter circular sphere (a single size presented by the brand) with a stainless steel frame that protects its 2.5D curved glass and a screen 1.39-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, which will be accompanied by a one-size-fits-all silicone strap.

With 5ATM water and dust resistance, IP68 certification and more than 110 types of training, this smartwatch also allows you to monitor metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. With built-in GPS, this smartwatch accurately monitors all activity, even when the phone is not nearby. It also includes other options such as blood oxygen saturation measurement, stress detection, respiratory training, rapid heart rate alerts and reminders to avoid sedentary lifestyle, which can be managed through the OnePlus Health app.

Although we cannot talk about software without mentioning its operating system. And it is that finally, this smartwatch does not have Google’s operating system for wearables, instead employs a real-time OS. Something that, apparently and at least currently, makes the watch compatible with Android terminals but not with iOS.

Finally, the OnePlus Watch will equip a 402 milliamp battery that, according to the manufacturer, provides up to two weeks of autonomy. But even more interesting than this is the charging speed, and that is that according to the specifications, with just five minutes of connection to the charger it will provide a charge for a whole day, while doing it for 20 minutes will extend its autonomy up to a week.

Availability and price

As already planned, the OnePlus Watch opens today the availability for its pre-purchase through the official website of the brand and Amazon, arriving in our country under the two options of silver and black (to which it will be added later a special edition with leather strap is expected), under a starting price of 159 euros.

Although the smartwatch will not begin to be distributed until its official release date, next April 30.