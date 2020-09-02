Oneplus, We Talk About "lemonade": New Smartphone Coming After North?

OnePlus would seem increasingly willing to enter the medium-low-end smartphone market with other devices beyond the North, which we reviewed at the end of July. In addition to OnePlus “Clover”, entry-level at 200 euros that could soon arrive in the United States, there would also be another phone with the code name “Lemonade”.

According to what leaked online on Twitter thanks to the user OneNormalUsername, OnePlus would be working not only on Clover, Billie and Kebab (which should be the OnePlus 8T), but also on five variants of the “Lemonade” model called lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, lemonadet is lemonadev with unknown technical characteristics.

The absence of references and other details in the comments of the tweet does not allow us to predict specifically what type of smartphone it may be; you could try to deduce something in the light of the already known data of the other devices mentioned above. Clover in fact should arrive on the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor inside; Billie is rumored to have a Snapdragon 690 chipset; while OnePlus Kebab or 8T should come with Snapdragon 865. In short, respectively of low, medium and high-end devices.

But we are not just talking about new smartphones: according to some rumors, Pete Lau’s company would also be ready to launch OnePlus Watch, a smartwatch part of the new ecosystem of products on which the Chinese company has been working for some time.