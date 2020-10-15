OnePlus will stop pre-installing Facebook applications on their mobiles (for now)

With the launch of the OnePlus Nord complaints began to sound about the inclusion of Facebook applications on the device. OxygenOS has always been characterized as one of the ROMs closest to Google’s ROM, and coming hand in hand with Facebook apps subtracted some “cleanliness” from the customization layer.

According to Inputmag, OnePlus itself has confirmed that New OnePlus phones won’t come with Facebook apps, starting with the recently introduced OnePlus 8T. This results in neither the Facebook app nor the Zuckerberg company service frameworks will come pre-installed, slightly relieving internal storage and, most importantly, eliminating unnecessary background processes.

No Facebook apps on the new OnePlus

With the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the complaints about Facebook bloatware arrived, something that also happened with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The mobiles included, in addition to the Facebook application, the Facebook services framework, its notification service , Facebook installer and others. It is well known that optimization of Facebook apps has never been too good, which can affect the terminal resource level, especially in the mid-range.

The only “extra” application included in the new OnePlus 8T is Netflix, no pre-installed Facebook services

OnePlus has confirmed to Inputmag that will not incorporate Facebook software on their mobiles, the main reason, according to the source, is that they have heard the protests of users and have turned this policy around. The only application that will come pre-installed, apart from those of Google and OnePlus, will be Netflix.

The question that remains is that OnePlus has not confirmed that the change is permanent, so there is no guarantee that Facebook bloatware will appear again in the future. The good news is that, for now, the OnePlus 8T, unlike its siblings, will not have Facebook software, something that we hope will last a few more generations.

