Online piracy and streaming: Mediaset wins in court vs. Dailymotion

Mediaset week ends with two major court victories regarding copyright protection. In fact, the Biscione won the lawsuit filed against Dailymotion a few years ago: the French site was sentenced to pay more than 22 million euros in compensation.

The sanction came following the publication on the site of over 15 thousand videos extrapolated from Mediaset programs and uploaded illegally. These have composed a total duration of 30 thousand minutes of vision. The Judges of the Court also ordered Dailymotion to pay a penalty of one thousand euros per day for any further illegal dissemination, 85 thousand euros of expenses and the publication of the sentence in Il Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore.

Furthermore, Mediaset also won against the Veoh portal, which will have to pay 3.3 million euros and 60 thousand euros in legal fees following the publication of contents covered by the Biscione copyright on its pages. Also in this case, there is a penalty of one thousand euros and the publication of the sentence in Il Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore.

These are two very important judgments, also for the protection of copyright.