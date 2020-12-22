Only a few! Find out if WhatsApp chose you to try this useful tool

- Advertisement -

We will have to be lucky! WhatsApp he usually tests his new services with a few users of the Beta version of the application. One of the new functions that is in this phase is the multiple copy and paste, a tool that makes life easier for those who usually send photos and videos to their contacts.

Do you know if you already have this function in your WhatsApp? You have to follow these steps to find out if you were selected by the company.

What you should do is access your phone, open the photo gallery and select several photos. From here you will have to press “export” and immediately afterwards “copy.” Then go to your app WhatsApp, press and hold a chat bar and paste the content.

If things go well, WhatsApp It will allow you to send all the content that you have previously selected in the gallery. Otherwise, there is no choice but to wait for the tool to reach the standard version.

You have to take into account the other corrections you have made WhatsApp, such as video call improvements, better management of new contacts, new stickers and more.

WHATSAPP | Upside down text

WhatsApp is used for many things … even to write in original ways. Has it never occurred to you to send messages backwards? We know it is useless, except to show off our knowledge of the sources of WhatsApp, but we tell you that it is quite simple. It is always good to know a little more about the most popular applications.

There is a trick to write backwards in WhatsApp. The good thing is that you don’t need to download anything to your smartphone (you always have to watch out for malicious programs), but rather access a website that will flip the text for you.

The first thing you should do is enter Fliptext.org. Once there, write the text you want and finish the operation with one more click on the ‘Flip Text’ button. In the box at the bottom, you will notice the result and press and hold there to copy the text. Then go to your chat WhatsApp and paste the text.